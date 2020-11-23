Nov 23, 2020, 3:04 PM
Human rights tool to pressure independent states: Iran Judiciary Chief

Tehran, Nov 23, IRNA - Countries have realized that human rights have become a tool for exerting pressures on independent states in the world, Iran's Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi said on Monday.

Raeisi pointed out that Canada violates human rights, adding that the country is regarded as a haven for corruptors and criminals.

The United Nations is inconsistent in dealing with Iran’s fight against drugs and traffickers, he underscored.

The Judiciary Chief underlined that the UN commends our performance and, on the other hand, makes resolutions against us.

If Iran takes no steps regarding the transit of drugs, the drugs will be widely available in all of Europe and America, he warned.

