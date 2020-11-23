Tehran Municipality to repair most ancient clock in city

Aqsa Mosque and School of Tehran (Moshirul Saltaneh) is one of the monuments in Tehran that is known as The Mosque of Clock in this city.

This mosque's inscription is installed on its clock tower, the founder of the mosque was " Moshirul Saltaneh " who had been the finance minister of Mozaffared’din Shah Qajar who became the prime minister of Mohammad Ali Shah Qajar in the late years of his life (Qajar Era).

The mayor for district 11 of Tehran Nasrollah Abadian said on Monday that this office carried out preservation and restoration programmes of cultural heritage of the city and we have started this program for the most ancient clock in Tehran in Moshirul Saltaneh Mosque.

The clock dates back to about 110 years ago, but it remained silent for about 70 years.



