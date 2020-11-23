Nov 23, 2020, 11:52 AM
Colorful Alley in Tehran District 9

Khosrow Ghadyani Alley in Tehran's District 9 was painted by residents to raise the spirit making all walls and floors colorful. Tehran, Iran. November 23, 2020. /IRNA

