Construction of tourist resort underway at Iranian Island in Persian Gulf

Reza Boroumand told reporters that the resort will include gazeboes, artifact pavilions, sports facilities, prayer rooms, suites, light tower, water fountains, sidewalks and entertainments.

Boroumand said Bumusa should be ready to host the throngs of tourists that demand to visit the strategic island.

The resort being constructed will later pave the way for more investments and more tourism centers, which can in turn increase the income of the residents of the Island.

Bumusa is a 12-square-kilometer island in the eastern part of the Persian Gulf near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. It is 75 kilometers away from Bandar Lengeh in Iranian mainland.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish