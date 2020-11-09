Autumn rainfall in Northwestern Iran; Tabriz

Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of many wonderful colors. These beautiful colors can attract every tourist in October, November, and December to various parts of Iran. What follows are IRNA’s photos of autumn rainfalls in Tabriz city northwestern Iran. November 9, 2020. IRNA/Ali Hamed Haghdoust.
6125**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Autumn beauties in Sari north of Iran
Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange,…
-
Autumn in suburb of Mashad, northeastern Iran
Fall comes, makes the leaves of the trees colorful and gives beauty to the nature of villages…
-
Autumn nature of Abadeh in southern Iran
Colorful gardens are seen in a series of photos by IRNA showing the autumn nature of Abadeh,…
-
Autumn beauties of southwestern Iran; Saman County
Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange,…
-
Fall swaggers in northern Iran
Damavand in a mountainous region has various gardens with eye-catching beauty when autumn comes…
-
Village in western Iran hosts colorful autumn
Karkikhan Village with its good temperature becomes colorful when autumn arrives, Boroujerd,…
Your Comment