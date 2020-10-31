Oct 31, 2020, 11:13 AM
Autumn beauties of southwestern Iran; Saman County

Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange, purple, brown, and green colours. These beautiful colors can attract every tourist in October, November, and December. What follows are IRNA’s photos of autumn in Saman County in Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari Province in southwestern Iran. Shahrekord, Iran, October 31, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.

