Autumn beauties of southwestern Iran; Saman County

Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange, purple, brown, and green colours. These beautiful colors can attract every tourist in October, November, and December. What follows are IRNA’s photos of autumn in Saman County in Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari Province in southwestern Iran. Shahrekord, Iran, October 31, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.
6125**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Fall swaggers in northern Iran
Damavand in a mountainous region has various gardens with eye-catching beauty when autumn comes…
-
Nature in fall in northwest Iran
Once here, autumn makes nature brilliant and creates eye-catching scenes by giving thousands…
-
Village in western Iran hosts colorful autumn
Karkikhan Village with its good temperature becomes colorful when autumn arrives, Boroujerd,…
-
Iran's Meighan Wetland hosts migratory birds
Arak, Oct 7, IRNA – Meighan Wetland in the central province of Markazi has revived due to…
-
Intl' Kanibarazan Wetland in western Iran hosts migratory birds
Mahabad, IRNA - International Kanibarazan Wetland near the city of Mahabad in West Azarbaijan…
Your Comment