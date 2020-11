Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange, purple, brown, and green colors. The photos show the beauty of autumn in the mountainous region of "Shah Alamdar" on the slopes of Alam-Kuh, Sari, Mazandaran Province, Iran. November 8, 2020. IRNA/ Ehsan Naderipour

