Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange, purple, brown, and green colors. These beautiful colors can attract every tourist in October, November, and December. What follows are IRNA’s photos of autumn in Miandoab city and Miandoab County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran. November 7, 2020. IRNA/Zeinoabedin Sheikhi.

6125**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish