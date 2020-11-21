Repair of oldest grand hotel in Iran

Repair of Qazvin Grand Hotel is underway by Iran Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization. It is one of the oldest hotels in Iran, covering about 3,000 square meters. Qazvin Grand Hotel was built in 1922 during the final years of the Qajar era. Qazvin, Iran. November 21, 2020. IRNA/

