Mural paintings in Iran's Qazvin City

Mural painting is any piece of artwork painted or applied directly on a wall, ceiling, or other permanent surfaces. In recent years, Qazvin Municipality has done its best to help beautify the city to boost the spirits of citizens. A number of these mural paintings have recently been devoted to praising the efforts of the medical staff who are in the frontline of the battlefield against the Coronavirus. Qazvin, Iran. October 19, 2020, IRNA.

