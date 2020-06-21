Achaemenid clay tablets to be showcased in Iranian museum

Achaemenid clay tablets will be kept at Qazvin museum temporarily, secretary general of Qazin Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Ali Reza Khazaeli told IRNA on Sunday.

To attend the museum to visit 40 clay tablets, the people should observe protective measures, health protocols and social distancing rules as the world has been facing the coronavirus pandemic since seven months ago, Khazaeli said.

Achaemenid Empire (550–330 BC) has been among the most powerful empires in both Iran and world.

During the 1930s, Achaemenid clay tablets were excavated in Persepolis, southern Iran, then they were given on loan to Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago to work on the tablets and decode them based on an agreement between the then Iranian government and the Untied States.

Parts of the clay tablets were returned home in October 2019 after over 80 years.

Iranian officials had already stated that Achaemenid tablets contain valuable information about management of roads and resources, the then social communications and economy.

Khazaeli noted that an Iron-age skeleton found from ancient Sagaz Abad hill in Qazvin will be unveiled coincident with showcasing the Achaemenid clay tablets next week.

Archeological identity of the artifacts unearthed from Qazvin dates back to 9,000 years ago.

