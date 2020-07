Speaking to reporters, Sattari said that science-based companies have sold some 1,200 trillion rials of their products over the mentioned period.

Shares of Iranian science-based companies available at stock market are worth more than 1,500 trillion rials, the vice-president said.

He said that the growth in the number and value of the science-based companies is estimated at 40 to 50 percent in the current Iranian year.

