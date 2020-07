The Museum of Qazvin exhibits around 40 cuneiform clay tablets returned from the United States after a drawn-out legal saga. The tablets were found at the ruins of Persepolis, capital of the Persian Achaemenid Empire (6th – 4th c. BC) in the south of Iran.Qazvin July 21, 2020. IRNA

6125**1424 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish