Iran, Afghanistan call for bolstering mutual ties

Tehran, IRNA – The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Afghanistan, Alireza Bikdeli, and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, have called for strengthening bilateral relations.

Bikdeli met and held talks with Haqqani in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of strengthening ties and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Bikdeli previously held several prominent positions, including as Iran’s chargé d'affaires in Kazakhstan, Head of the Economic Reconstruction Taskforce for Afghanistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy for Research at the Institute for Political and International Studies.

He also served Iran as Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Turkiye as well as the Deputy for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriate Affairs at the Foreign Ministry.

