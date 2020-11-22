Iran’s exports to EU grows by 13% in nine months

Iran exported some €563 million of commodities to the European Union in the nine-month period, the report said.

The report, however, said that Iran's imports from the European Union stood at €2.78 billion which showed a 15 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

The report also suggested that the total trade between Iran and the European Union amounted to €3.34 billion in the period under study which shows an 11% slash compared to figures from the preceding year.

Germany was the main destination of the Iranian commodities among the EU member states receiving some 36% of the Iranian exports to the block.

