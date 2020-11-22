Rouhani congratulates Lebanese Independence Day

In the message addressed to Michel Aoun, his Lebanese counterpart, President Rouhani congratulated the government and nation of Lebanon and wished them health and success.

Noting Lebanon has endured difficult days over past year, the President in his message added, "But resistance, brought pride to Lebanon and showed the world that the path of dignity, independence and prosperity of Lebanon during the presidency of His Excellency is lasting on this country and with the sympathy and support of various political currents."

Iran's President in his message emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is always interested in expanding and consolidating the relations between the two countries.

He also wished health and success for the Lebanese President and dignity for the people of Lebanon.

Lebanese Independence Day is the national day of Lebanon which is celebrated on November 22 in commemoration of the end of the French Mandate over Lebanon in 1943.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish