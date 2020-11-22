Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 22

** IRAN DAILY

- Europe-Iran Business Forum to be held in December: TPO

The Europe-Iran Business Forum on investment opportunities in Iran, aimed at attracting European investors, will be held next month, announced the adviser for international affairs of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Mir-Hadi Seyyedi said on Saturday that the forum is a major online conference that focuses on the economic opportunities in Iran which will run December 14-16.

- Iranian cinema grabs six awards from sixth edition of Afghanistan’s Herat festival

Iranian films received six awards at the 6th edition of Herat International Women’s Film Festival (HIWFF) in Afghanistan.

The 6th edition of the festival was held from November 16 to 19, and Saeid Roustaee’s ‘Just 6.5’ was awarded with the Golden Earring Statue for Best Feature Narrative (World Cinema).

‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’ by Afghan director Sahraa Karimi, produced by Iranian Katayoon Shahabi, won the Golden Earring Statue for Best Feature Narrative (Women’s Cinema).

- Iran resumes gas extraction from South Pars Phase 16

The platform of South Pars Phase 16 has resumed operation after the reconstruction of the damaged parts of the platform’s offshore pipeline.

This platform which was damaged back in November 2019 has come back online with a capacity of 500 million cubic feet (14 million cubic meters), Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) announced.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- IRGC Launches Ocean-Going Shahid Roudaki

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it launched a heavy warship Thursday capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the U.S.

Photographs of the ship, named after slain Persian Guard naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, showed it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried small fast boats, the kind the IRGC routinely uses in the Persian Gulf. Sailors manned deck-mounted machine guns.

- Iran Futsal Still Best Asian Team, Sixth in World

Iran futsal team has remained unchanged in the latest Futsal World Ranking.Iran is in sixth place in the world with 1609 points and is the best Asian team in the standing.

Spain and Brazil are first and second with 1808 and 1803 points, respectively.

Argentina remains third with 1694 points. Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1642 and 1639 points, respectively.

-Tehran, Other Cities Adopt Tighter COVID Measures

Iran will impose "severe restrictions” across many areas of the country on Saturday in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said.

The Islamic Republic has not imposed a full lockdown since it reported its first Covid-19 cases in February.

The country is the worst hit in the Middle East by the pandemic, and official deaths and infection figures have hit several new records in recent weeks.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Persian novel explores relatives’ supportive role in life of Prophet Muhammad (S)

Iranian writer Maryam Rahi has underlined the supportive role a number of the relatives played in the life of the Prophet Muhammad (S) in her latest novel.

“Tell Amin I Love Him” has recently been released by Neyestan Publications in Tehran, and it is a novel for adult readers.

- National Renewable Energy Award to be held online

The Second National Renewable Energy Award will be held online on December 16, concurrent with the Fifth Renewable Energy International Conference.

With the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the event will be held to explore the challenges ahead in the development of renewable energy and provide solutions to improve the businesses amid coronavirus and U.S. sanctions.

-Iranian teacher spends $290,000 inheritance on educating deprived students

Hossein Asadi, a teacher in Khuzestan province, has spent 12 billion rials (nearly $290,000) that he inherited from his father to educate students in deprived areas.

‘From my father's inheritance, I was about to buy a car, and in a conversation with one of the school principals, I decided to talk to a girl who was depressed due to being dropped out of school,” Asadi said.

In a conversation with this girl, I realized that she was depressed due to not having a mobile phone and falling behind in education, so I bought her a tablet as a gift to attend school, he added.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish