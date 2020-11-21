Europe-Iran Business Forum to be held in mid-December

According to Iran's Trade Promotion Organization, Mir Hadi Seyedi said on Saturday that convened by ITC and ITPO, the Europe-Iran Business Forum is a major online conference that focuses on the economic opportunities in Iran and is funded by the European Union, will run during December 14-16.

The Europe-Iran Business Forum revolves around the 3-day main program, which includes the key program elements. However, in order to maximize the results of the conference, several activities are scheduled to run two-weeks before and after the main forum program.

Plenary Sessions cover issues of broad relevance for all stakeholders active in Europe-Iran trade and investment, such as political or economic insights. They also include introductions to new projects, such as the Due Diligence HelpDesk and the development of a new National Export Strategy for Iran.

In the form of concurrent sessions, Industry Panels provide an opportunity for delegates to generate a deeper understanding of key sectors in Iran’s economy by hearing from business leaders active in those sectors.

Over the last decade, Iran’s private sector, comprised of both major enterprises and SMEs, has become an increasingly important part of the country’s economy, contributing greatly to job creation and innovation.

The development of the private sector and the continued efforts of the Iranian government to facilitate privatization in major industries, has meant that the structure of the Iranian economy remains more conducive to expanded trade relations with Europe. This panel will provide an important context for policymakers and European business leaders about the composition of the Iranian private sector.

Following extensive technical cooperation funded by the European Commission, the International Trade Centre and the Iran Trade Promotion Organization have developed a new National Export Strategy (NES) for Iran. This panel markets the public launch of the new strategy.

In light of uncertainties arising from US sanctions and the shock of the COVID-19 crisis, enhancing domestic competitiveness and productivity to expand trade opportunities is crucial more than ever before as Iran seeks a durable economic recovery.

The NES aims at leveraging on Iran’s competitive advantages to strengthen domestic value chains and enhance non-oil exports across several promising target industries.

