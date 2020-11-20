FM spox rules out alleged Iranian contact with Biden team

He said that York Times report on alleged contact by Iranian Foreign Minister Deputy Abbas Araghchi with Joe Biden’s team was fake.

He added that Iran's representative office in New York made an immediate reaction to the news, rejecting any kind of direct on indirect contact between Iran and the US.

Khatibzadeh added that this report is a good example of yellow journalism.

Earlier this week, the New York Times had claimed that Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, contacted Joe Biden’s team.

