Iran's spox: Pompeo's max pressure policy reaches max failure

"The outgoing @SecPompeo's frustration is understandable. His "max pressure policy reached a max failure..." I discussed w/ @PressTV, the US economic terrorism against Iran, JCPOA's future, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, situation in Afghanistan & more," he tweeted late on Wednesday.

In related remarks earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message stressed that the US is still a member of the UN and expressed Iran's readiness to negotiate terms for regaining JCPOA participant terms.

"The US is still a UN member," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"If it meets its obligations as such under UNSCR 2231, we will fulfill ours under the #JCPOA. If the US then seeks to re-join the JCPOA, we're ready to negotiate terms for it to regain its 'JCPOA Participant' status," he added.

Earlier, Zarif said if the new US president-elect Joe Biden seeks to return to the JCPOA, he will have to fulfill the US commitments under the deal and lift the sanctions.

"By pulling Washington out of the JCPOA, Trump solely failed to benefit from the deal. This was the mistake Trump and his associates made. If Biden seeks to return to the JCPOA, he will have to fulfill US commitments under the deal and lift the sanctions," Zarif said in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily Newspaper published on Wednesday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish