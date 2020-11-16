Afghan official: Al-Qaeda's 'second-in-command' killed in Ghazni, Afghanistan

In an interview with IRNA's political correspondent, referring to some news about the killing of Abu Muhsin al-Masri in Tehran by Mossad, Mirwais Nab said that Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) has killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri (the "second-in-command" of al-Qaeda) by its special unit in the province of Ghazni.

He added that this issue has been confirmed and officially approved by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

"New York Times", quoting some unnamed US security officials, recently claiming that Israeli operatives shot al-Qaeda's number two and the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son in Tehran three months ago at the behest of the US.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the false news of the presence of al-Qaeda members in Iran and dismissed certain media reports claiming that one official of the terrorist group was assassinated in Iran.

Khatibzadeh advised the US media not to get trapped by the Hollywood scenarios by the US and Israeli officials.

