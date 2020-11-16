FM spokesman refutes any change in Iran's northwestern borderlines

The spokesman made the remarks during his weekly press conference in reference to a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia after several weeks of conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region near the Iranian borders.

Stating that no change has occurred at the borderlines, he stressed that Iran will never accept anything other than what has been announced by the two sides.

Khatibzadeh added that the corridor that has become controversial these days is simply a transit route, the case of which is closely monitored by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He further said that Iran welcomes any peaceful settlement of the case as it did over the past three decades.

He reiterated that no change has occurred at the Iranian borders and will never occur in the future.

Stressing that according to the Foreign Ministry knowledge, the Takfiri terrorist groups must have already left the region, the spokesman said that a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia will benefit the entire region.

Asked about a visit to Islamabad this week by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, he said that during his two-day stay in Pakistan, Zarif discussed defense and border issues with Army officials of the country.

The Iranian and Pakistani officials made decisions about building fences at the joint border, drug trafficking, and developments going on in Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman said that a trade agreement between Iran and Pakistan was also on the agenda of Zarif’s discussions with Pakistani officials.

Asked whether Pakistan carried any message from Saudi Arabia for Iran, he said that no such case was raised in Pakistan talks.

Referring to the presence of US forces in the region, the Iranian spokesman said that the US presence has brought about nothing for the region but war and bloodshed.

The US will have to leave Afghanistan while it has achieved nothing and has not even been able to gain some of the goals it had announced in advance, he said.

