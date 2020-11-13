FM spox: Iran in contact with Egypt to help Iranians rescued from Mediterranean Sea disaster

Speaking to IRNA, Khatibzadeh said that based on the information received from Iran interest section in Cairo, Egyptian police and then foreign ministry had called Iran’s interest section informing that Egyptian navy forces rescued Iranians on board of a vessel in the Mediterranean Sea and they are now in Marsa Matruh.

He added that the Egyptian police then informed on Tuesday that the rescued Iranians were being transferred to Cairo.

Unfortunately, none of them had ID cards while referring to Iran’s interest section but their identities were compatible with documents in Egyptian foreign ministry, Khatibzadeh said.

The rescued people were on board of a vessel from Turkey to Europe and the vessel developed a technical failure, he noted.

They seem to pass health quarantine period in Marsa Matruh, northwest of Egypt.

Iran appreciates humanitarian measure taken by Egyptian government and navy with regard to rescuing 57 passengers on board of the wrecked vessel 29 of whom were Iranian.

