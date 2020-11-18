Canadian govt's human rights resolution repetition of baseless claims: Spox

Unfortunately, some countries, including Canada, use human rights and international mechanisms as tools to advance their political motivations, he added, reiterating that such non-constructive measures not only do not help improve human rights situation in the world, but merely fuel negative stereotypes and political labeling against independent states.

"We condemn the actions of the Canadian government and the other sponsors of this resolution, which is a clear example of misusing transcendent human rights concepts and values ​​to advance short-sighted political motives, and consider it lacking legal basis" Khatibzadeh said.

Referring to the fact that 114 out of 193 UN member-states have expressed their dissatisfaction with the hypocritical approach of the sponsors of the resolution with a negative votes or abstentions, he advised the Canadian government instead of hypocritically sympathizing for the human rights of the Iranian people, to refrain from supporting the US government's economic terrorism against the Iranian people and stop hosting the thieves of the Iranians' assets who have made Canada a safe haven for the transfer and investment of stolen assets.

Describing Canada's move to bring together a group of governments with dark history of human rights, including the US, the Zionist, the Bahraini and the US regimes to teach the Iranian people about human rights a shame, Khatibzadeh called on the Canadian authorities to work to stop their inhumane practices inside and outside the country and respond to complicity in the inhumane crimes committed by the Saudi and Israeli regimes against the Yemeni and Palestinian people.

