Iran, Oman discuss parliamentary ties

Najafi met and held a talk with Al Maawali on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Oman's National Day.

He congratulated the Speaker of the Parliament on Oman National Day, calling for boosting parliamentary cooperation between the two states.

Both sides reviewed the latest developments concerning the friendship groups and stressed the need to further forge cooperation between the two countries' parliaments and the importance of consultations between lawmakers of the Iranian and Oman parliaments.

The Oman Parliament was formed in 1991 by the decree of Sultan Qaboos and is currently in its 9th term and has 86 members elected by direct vote of the people.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish