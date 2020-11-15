Iran nanofabrics find in global markets

Managing Director of the company, Mahmoud Zarrabi, says that his team has achieved such a success despite difficulties.

Zarrabi referred to the coronavirus pandemic as the main obstacle to exports.

As he said, Iran's domestic economy should not rely on oil but on other products including fabrics whose market has a bright future.

Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan are among the neighboring countries which receive Iran's exported nanofabrics items; while the country has targeted the Netherlands, Canada, Austria and Bulgaria for its products.

