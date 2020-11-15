Rouhani: Next year budget bill aims to cut direct reliance on oil revenues

The president made the remarks speaking during the 181st session of the government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters.

Rouhani said that the main goals of the country’s next year budget bill are to reduce the costs and increase incomes, lessen the government's role in the economy, promote e-governance, cut reliance on oil revenues, pave the way for a production boost and implement the general principles of resistance economy.

He also said that the next year budget bill will focus on long-term growth through more focus on non-oil exports, more active fight against COVID-19 and reducing its negative impacts on the country’s economy, facilitating business activities, and paying attention to people's livelihoods with the priority of basic commodities.

The President further highlighted the need to reduce tariffs in bilateral agreements to promote trade relations with neighboring and Eurasian countries.

