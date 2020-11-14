Defense Minister: Iran ready to meet Iraq's defense needs

Referring to Iraq's better security than it used to be, in a meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad, Brigadier-General Hatami said that Iran continues to support the political process and the stability and security of Iraq and its territorial integrity.

He noted that Iran and Iraq have good cooperation with each other during the fight against terrorism in the region.

Iran considers Iraq's development as a prerequisite for the establishment of stability and security in that country, and ready to participate in Iraq's reconstruction and development, Brigadier-General Hatami added.

He reiterated that Iranian and Iraqi leaders' political will exists at the highest level to deepen broad ties.

Iran's Ministry of Defense is ready to meet the needs of the Iraqi armed forces to strengthen Iraq's defense power, Brigadier-General Hatami said.

In this meeting, Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad expressed his pleasure at being in Iran as a friendly, brotherly and neighboring country, and said that Iraq is trying to strengthen the capabilities of its armed forces to fight and destroy terrorism that continues to be active in the region.

Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad arrived in Tehran on Saturday evening at the official invitation by his Iranian counterpart Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

