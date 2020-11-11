Zarif lauds fruitful talks in Islamabad over border trade

"Detailed and fruitful talks in #Pakistan on border commerce and security, as well as barter trade. In meetings with FM @SMQureshiPTI , Army Chief Gen. Bajwa & PM @ImranKhanPTI, also agreed to coordinate on region—incl Afghanistan—and on global issues, incl anti-Islam bigotry," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran heading a political and economic delegation arrived in the capital Islamabad yesterday to consult with high-ranking Pakistani officials.

Regional developments, issues of the Islamic world, countering Islamophobia, regional cooperation, especially the strengthening of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), joint fight against terrorism and illegal immigration, facilitating pilgrims were the other topics discussed by the two countries' foreign ministers in the meeting.

The establishment of a joint economic commission in the near future is one of the other issues discussed and agreed upon between the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan.

