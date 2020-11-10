Zarif’s Pakistan visit comes at an important juncture: Pakistan daily

‘Express Tribune’ in its report on Tuesday said the election of Joe Biden as the US president might bring new changes to the region as he wants to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, which President Trump scrapped after coming to power.

It said the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal will help Pakistan pursue some of the economic projects, including the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline that was halted due to the threat of US economic sanctions.

The report said the visit is also important against the backdrop of Pakistan’s apparent hiccup in ties with Saudi Arabia, which wanted Islamabad to maintain distance from countries such as Iran, Turkey and Malaysia.

“Islamabad, however, is treading a careful path as these three countries have been publically supporting Pakistan on the issue of the longstanding Kashmir dispute with India.

Pakistan has long sought the conference of OIC foreign ministers to discuss Kashmir but Saudi Arabia is apparently reluctant to convene such a meeting.

The apparent hiccup between the two countries persists as Pakistan is planning to return the remaining $2 billion loan to Saudi Arabia.

With China investing heavily in Iran, observers believe that ties between Tehran and Islamabad might deepen further.

However, Pakistan wants to maintain a balance in its ties and has been telling Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies that its ties with Iran, Turkey and Malaysia do not aim at undermining Riyadh’s interests.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is arriving here on a two-day official visit on Tuesday (today) to discuss bilateral issues as well as key regional developments.

