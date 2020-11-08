Velayati: Iran standing by Afghan gov't, nation

In a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Afghanistan Affairs Deborah Lyon, he said that Iran will provide necessary support to Afghanistan.

The United Nations has always strived for peace in Afghanistan, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as an important neighbor of Afghanistan, has always emphasized the need for peace in that country and has provided the necessary support and is prepared to cooperate in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, Velayati said.

He stressed that the great nation of Afghanistan is capable and brave enough to determine the fate of their country themselves in the best manner, adding that there are close relations between Iran and Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and will continue to support peace, stability and negotiations between the Afghan parties.

For her part, Lyons also emphasized on removing obstacles and trying to advance the negotiations of the Afghan parties, calling for a very important and strategic role of Iran in this process.

"Iran as a key neighbor of Afghanistan has a very important position in the region and we are very hopeful for Iran's help in the peace process of the Afghan parties," he added.

