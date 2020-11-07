Iran supports peace in Afghanistan: Official

In a telephone conversation on Friday with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Taherian expressed sympathy with the Afghan people and government over the terrorist attack on Kabul University.

He also stressed the issue of drafting a new constitution in Afghanistan, describing the continuation of dialogue as useful to strengthen regional consensus on the peace process.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing 35 students and wounding more than 40 others.

