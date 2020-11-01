Leader to deliver speech on birth anniv of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

Third of November also marks the birth anniversary of Imam Jafar Sadiq, the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims.

Leader's address will be delivered live at 10:00 hours local time.

Recently, Muslims across the world have expressed serious criticism over France's insult to Prophet Mohammad.

In recent years, the French magazine Charlie Hebdo has repeatedly published insulting cartoons about the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

But the French government and President Emmanuel Macron, instead of taking steps to reduce propaganda attacks on Islam and Muslims, insulting religions and sanctities interpreted it in the context of freedom of expression, according to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

