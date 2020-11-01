Islamic unity hinders normalization of ties with Zionist regime: Iraqi scholar

Congratulating Islamic Unity Week, the head of the Al-Rebat al-Mohammadi Scholar Council Sheikh Abdulqader Al-Alousi said that Islamic unity is facing numerous challenges now that the best way to stand up to normalization of ties with the Zionist regime is the Islamic unity.

Al-Alousi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the pioneer of opposing normalizing relations with Israel and the biggest supporter of Palestine and the Holy Quds.

He added that Iran is expected to strengthen and support faithful forces in this regard.

He also said that extremism has harmed Islam the most.

Welcoming the International Islamic Unity Conference to be held in Tehran, he said, “Islamic Cooperation in Face of Calamities and Disasters” is the motto of this year’s conference.

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal of Islamic lunar year, fallen on November 3 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to be the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims mark the 12th day of the month as the birthday of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

The founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, late Imam Khomeini, named the interval between the two dates as the "Islamic Unity Week" back in the 1980s, which has ever since been celebrated every year.

More than 160 foreign speakers from 47 countries as well as 120 Iranian figures will deliver speeches at the video-conference.

