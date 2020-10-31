Iran, Belarus term Shia, Sunni unity as influential force

In a meeting with the Abu-Bekir on --m the Ambassador expressed solidarity with Belarus Muslims and said that strengthening unity within Islamic world is the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Yari discussed issues pertaining to the the affairs of the Muslim world with the Belarus Muslim official.

He stressed the importance of forging unity between the Shia and Sunni Muslims, particularly during the present sensitive regional and international circumstances.

In this meeting, both sides condemned the remarks against Great Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on the pretext of freedom of expression.

The Mufti of the Muslim Religious Association in the Republic of Belarus, too, emphasized the need for enhancing unity between the Shia and Sunni Muslims and termed Islam as a religion of rationality and kindness.

He also condemned the remarks against Great Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Recently, French President Emanuel Macron has sparked outrage across the Muslim world by accusing French Muslims of "separatism" and describing Islam as "a religion in crisis."

He has also publicly attacked Islam in defense of the publication of derogatory cartoons of Islam's Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Such blasphemous remarks have led to widespread anger across the Muslim world.

