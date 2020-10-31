Iran, Russia renew agreement on Sirik power plant

The project will become operational soon after approval of a loan from Russia, director of power plant projects in Iran Behnam Khaefinejad has said.

As the official announced, new Russian contractor has been introduced to build the 1,400-megawatt power plant in south of Iran.

Talks on the issue had started over six months ago, while the two finally reached agreement after holding 90 meetings, Khaefinejad said.

After finalization of the agreement, a 200-hectar area was given to the new contractor to build the power plant, he added.

Implementation of the project on a budget of 1.4 billion euro secured from the Russian loan will start in the near future, he noted.

According to the agreement, the project is to be implemented by the Iranian contractors, and the project will be provided by Iranian equipment.

Earlier, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian had said that Russia would start development projects in Iran in the current Iranian calendar year started on March 20, 2020, after removing obstacles to transfer of funds and other financial issues.

