FM: Boosting cooperation with Iran priority of Afghan foreign policy

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian via a video conference late on Thursday.

Referring to the status of Iran in Afghan foreign policy and his recent meetings with the senior Iranian officials, Atmar said that promoting and strengthening mutual cooperation in the economic, trade, security fields and sharing technical experiences between the two countries' experts is a priority of Afghanistan's foreign policy.

In this video conversation, the two sides also discussed plans to expand cooperation in the field of energy transmission, trade and transit development, opening of the Khaf-Herat railway, proposals for joint ventures, preparations for holding the Joint cooperation commission meeting, finalization of a memorandum of understanding as well as the comprehensive document of cooperation between Kabul and Tehran.

