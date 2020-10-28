Expert calls for resuming Iran-Bolivia brotherly ties

Speaking to IRNA, Montaño Durán referred to congratulation messages from Iranian senior officials over the victory of Evo Morales' party in recent elections, saying Bolivia's new President Luis Arce will take the same strategy taken by Morales.

Bolivian people expect new president to bring stability and growth to their country, she added.

Elaborating on the prospect of relations between Tehran and La Paz, she said new president in his first speech pointed to resuming relations with Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.

Bolivia's relations with Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were affected by the adverse policies of the interim government of Bolivia which was led by Jeanine Áñez.

Luis Arce, former Minister of Economy and Public Finance of Bolivia with over 50% votes won the presidential election.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message addressing Luis Arce, the elected president of Bolivia's multinational government, President Rouhani stressed that "I sincerely congratulate you on the successful holding of Bolivian national elections and his excellency's success in the election".

The Iranian president reiterated that the recent elections, which led to decisive victory of his excellency and David Choquehuanca as vice president, were not only a consolidation of the foundations of democracy but also a magnificent display of justice by the great Bolivian nation.

