Expediency Council chairman: Muslims should stand united to counter anti-Islamism

These irrational, ridiculous and immoral insults of the French publications, as well as the meaningless and unjustifiable support of Macron for these blasphemous moves have logical, moral and rational justification, he said.

West's anti-Islamism is not something new as they have engaged in anti-Islam acts for centuries, he said.

There are some two billion Muslims across the world who can stand up to such acts and the minimum they can do is to get their capacities out of their reach, Larijani said.

"The likes of Macron must understand that they cannot stop the progress of Islam with such foolish and irrational acts and immoral behaviors," he said, wondering by what logic is it justifiable to insult the beloved prophet of billions of Muslims, who is even respected by non-Muslims?

All Muslims should unite in condemning these heinous and insulting acts and take practical steps and “put them in their place". Macron and his henchmen, who commit such ugly acts, must know for sure that the reaction of the Islamic world is not simple, he said.

