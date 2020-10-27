Araghchi declares Iran's initiative for peaceful settlement of Karabakh war

In a meeting with East Azarbaijan province Governor General Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi, Araghchi added, "The security of the border residents and the people is very important to us, and before starting my trip to Azerbaijan Republic, Russia, Armenia and Turkey, I visited the borders of East Azarbaijan and Ardebil provinces."

"Also, in this regional trip, we are carrying the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve the war between the two neighbors peacefully, which I will explain during my meetings with these countries' officials," he said.

He hoped that with the help of all countries in the region, peace and tranquility would prevail in the region.

Pourmohammadi, for his part, referred to his letters to Foreign Ministry on the security of the borders, saying, "Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia are our neighbors, and while respecting territorial integrity of the countries, we are in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict and an end to the occupation. The country's diplomatic apparatus will certainly take the necessary measures in this regard."

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries on September 27 blaming each other for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far not been successful.

