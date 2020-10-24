Iran welcomes ceasefire agreement between warring sides in Libya: FM spox

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the United Nations and the Libyan negotiating parties in reaching the agreement, Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the ceasefire would be sustainable and that all sides would abide by their commitments.

He stressed the need to cut off foreign interference in the process of negotiating parties' agreements in Libya.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes the military solution to the crisis and called for resolving the Libyan crisis through political talks.

Delegations from the warring parties in Libya reached an agreement on a comprehensive ceasefire at the Geneva talks last Friday.

