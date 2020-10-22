Iranian scientist receives prestigious world award

Professor Farzaneh, Professor of the University of Chicoutimi, Quebec, has received this prestigious award for his valuable contributions and outstanding technological role in the research committees of this international entity. Only 20 people from all over the world have so far been honored with this award.

The official announcement of presenting the award to Dr. Farzaneh was made at the opening session of the CIGRÉ Biennial Congress, held in Paris from August 24 to September 3, 2020 with more than 2,000 experts from around the world in attendance.

CIGRE is an organization of 90 countries promoting electric power technology worldwide. It was founded in Paris, France in 1921.

Professor Farzaneh began his active collaboration with CIGRÉ in 1998 due to his interest and expertise in power grid engineering and the impact of cold weather.

Farzaneh was born in Shahr-e Kord, capital of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province in 1948. A prestigious international award named after Professor is awarded every two years in an official ceremony to a leading electrical engineering researcher from around the world.

