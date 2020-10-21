Iran sympathizes with Vietnamese people, gov't over flooding

Khatibzadeh offered sympathies on the heavy human and property losses caused by serious floods in the country.

According to Reuters, death toll from weeks of flooding and landslides in central Vietnam has risen to 111, with 22 people still missing.

“These devastating floods are some of the worst we have seen in decades,” Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, the president of Vietnam’s Red Cross Society, said in a statement Tuesday.

More than 7,200 hectares of food crops have been submerged and damaged, and more than 691,000 cattle and poultry have been killed or swept away in flood water, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA). Sixteen national highways and 161,880 meters of local roads in four provinces have also been damaged.

