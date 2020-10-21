Iran always supports Afghanistan's peace, stability and development: Envoy

Speaking to IRNA, Aminian said that during the visit, the two sides discussed concerns about foreign abuse of the country's peace process.

Afghanistan has always been of great importance to Iran as a significant neighbour that is in the immediate proximity of culture, strategy and civilization with Iran.

He added that all developments in Afghanistan have a direct impact on Iran, stressing that Tehran has Iran always supported peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan.

The Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan emphasised that with regard to the transformation that takes place in the intra-Afghan negotiations, Iran pursued these events closely and have always supported the establishment of peace between Afghan parties and Afghan people.

Iran always hopes the Afghan people could solve their problems without foreign interference, Aminian added, saying that Abdullah as a member of Afghanistan's Peace Council is working on a programme to attract neighbours' support to counter counter-peace flows.

Iran has always backed talks with the Afghan government , he said , saying that matters should be solved within and by the people of the country .

Fortunately , Abdullah had constructive talks with Iranian officials in his visit to Iran and heard the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the existing concerns , and one of the major issues in the negotiations is foreign intervention and designs that can be very damaging to afghanistan 's future, he added.

Chairman of Afghanistan's Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan as well as bilateral issues.

He held a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, he had held meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf earlier.

In his three-day visit to Tehran, Abdullah held meetings with top Iranian officials, the meetings focused on the latest developments in peace talks in Afghanistan.

