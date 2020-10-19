Iran-Afghanistan railway station to become operational soon: Abdullah

On the sideline of his meeting with Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Abdullah Abdullah told IRNA that the Khaf-Herat railway station has reached the final stage and is now ready to be inaugurated.

Taking advantage of this railway in all areas has a positive impact on both countries and can play an important role in the development of mines in the region, he continued.

Abdullah Abdullah also talked about financial issues and its impact on mutual cooperation, adding that it is hoped that the financial problems will be resolved soon to expand bilateral relations.

On Oct 2, 2020, Iranian Transport and Urban Development Deputy Minister Kheirollah Khademi said that the Khaf-Herat railway station will be complete by end of Autumn, noting that the border stations are also under construction at zero points of joint borderlines.

Khademi said part of the railway will be constructed by Iran with Afghanistan doing the remaining part.

Khaf-Herat railroad is one of the largest projects "we are working to put into operation", Khademi added.

He also said that 391 kilometers of the railway will be added to the railway network of the country during the same period.



Khaf-Herat railway, 35km in length, will connect the Iraqi rail network to Central Asia.

Khaf-Herat is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project which started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, have stressed the importance of the project in boosting trade ties with neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.



Experts believe speeding up the construction of Khaf-Herat railway will make Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran and Bandar Abbas, south Iran, more accessible for shipping millions of tons of goods.

