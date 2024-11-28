IRGC military advisor martyred in Syria: Statement

Brigadier General Kioumars Pour Hashemi, known as Haji Hashem, was martyred in Aleppo late on Wednesday, the IRGC said in a statement on Thursday.

Iranian military advisor lost his life in an attack by Zionist terrorists on the suburbs of Aleppo, added the statement.

Since the Zionists had failed to achieve their objectives in wars against Gazans and the Lebanese, the statement noted, adding that the regime has resorted to waging war against Syrians.

The funeral procession of the martyred advisor will be informed later on, the statement further noted.

