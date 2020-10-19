Shamkhani: US policy based on creating chaos, insecurity

The chairman of the Afghan Peace Council Abdullah met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Vice-Admiral Ali Shamkhani on bilateral and regional issues on Monday.

During the meeting with Abdullah, while explaining the destructive US policies in the West Asian region that have resulted in nothing but war, destruction, and backwardness for the people of the region, Shamkhani said that "the basis of the US policy is to create chaos and insecurity, no matter whether it is Afghanistan or Iraq".

Referring to the US role in launching terrorist movements such as Daesh (ISIS), which is a prominent example of the establishment of the terrorist movement, he said, "The only way to stay safe from such dangerous traps of the US is to resist and maintain unity and cohesion, a path that great martyrs such as General Qassem Soleimani and Ahmad Shah Massoud showed us with sacrifice.

Pointing to the inter-Afghan talks, the safeguarding of republicanism and the rights of ethnicities and religions, and adherence to the Constitution, are the main components of the establishment of lasting stability and security in Afghanistan, he reiterated that The United States has always sought to undermine the main components of stability in Afghanistan to maintain the presence and continuation of insecurity.

He called any action outside of the national and valuable frameworks as a betrayal of the years of struggle and sacrifice of the Afghan people, noting that the long-term interests of the oppressed people of Afghanistan should not be sacrificed for some fleeting interests.

Appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled support and positions towards Afghanistan, Abdullah went on to say that the expansion of relations with a neighbor and brother country like Iran is one of the principles and priorities of his country's foreign policy.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the peace process in Afghanistan is encouraging for the government and people of Afghanistan, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a decisive role in establishing regional stability and tranquility, especially in Afghanistan.

Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day visit and a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on expanding bilateral relations and the ways to develop Afghanistan's peace and stability processes.

He met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

A delegation of high-level national reconciliation council officials, members of parliament, and officials from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompany Abdullah during the visit.

