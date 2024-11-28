Nov 28, 2024, 8:55 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85674055
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian, Singaporean FMs hold phone talks on issues of mutual interest 

Nov 28, 2024, 8:55 PM
News ID: 85674055
Iranian, Singaporean FMs hold phone talks on issues of mutual interest 

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Singaporean counterpart have exchanged views on the latest developments including the issues of mutual interest.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Araghchi and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan held talks on ways to further expand mutual cooperation.

During the talk, both sides conferred on the case of Masoud Rahimi, an Iranian citizen sentenced to death in Singapore.

He touched on the constructive ties between the two countries, and the efforts made by Iran's late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on pursuing the case.

While respecting Singapore's laws, Iran hopes the country will reconsider the execution of Rahimi with humanitarian considerations in mind, Araghchi noted.

7129**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .