Iranian, Singaporean FMs hold phone talks on issues of mutual interest 

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Araghchi and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan held talks on ways to further expand mutual cooperation.

During the talk, both sides conferred on the case of Masoud Rahimi, an Iranian citizen sentenced to death in Singapore.

He touched on the constructive ties between the two countries, and the efforts made by Iran's late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on pursuing the case.

While respecting Singapore's laws, Iran hopes the country will reconsider the execution of Rahimi with humanitarian considerations in mind, Araghchi noted.

