Iran, Ukraine to hold second round of talks in Tehran

In the second round of negotiations, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand will host his Ukrainian counterpart and his accompanying delegation.

Baharvand said the National Information Agency of Ukraine three technical meetings will be held between Tehran and Kiev in this round of talks. One of these meetings is about technical discussions that the Aviation Authority will conduct. One session is about judicial matters that colleagues of the judiciary do, and one session on legal issues is about the amount of compensation for individuals and aircraft.

He stated that “after the three groups would meet and progress would be made, we would have a public meeting.

"I and my Ukrainian counterpart, as well as all the groups that negotiated together, will be present at the meeting and consider the progress," Baharvand added.

"If any guidance is needed, we will do some guidance and define the next steps that will be the next round of negotiations. We are trying to conclude negotiations as quickly as possible and in the shortest time,” he noted.

The first round of talks was held on July 30-31, 2020, under the supervision of deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, in Kiev, Ukraine.

