Leader mourns demise anniversary of Holy Prophet, Imam Hassan (AS)

The ceremony was held in absence of without crowd mourners with only the Supreme Leader present in the mosque in accordance with strict health protocols set by national anti-coronavirus headquarters.

The 28th day of the Islamic month of Safar which marks the anniversary of the two decease occasions is a public holiday in Iran.

It commemorates two important events to Shia Muslims, the passing away of Prophet Mohammad and Martyrdom of Imam Hassan.

Imam Hassan was a grandson of Holy Prophet Mohammad, the eldest son of Ali and Holy Prophet Mohammad's daughter Fatemeh, and was the older brother of Imam Hossein (AS).

Among Shia Muslims, he is revered as the second Imam.

